Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Down 85.0% in November

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $8,658,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $6,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $6,041,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $5,346,000.

HYAC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 531,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,519. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

