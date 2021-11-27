Head to Head Comparison: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) versus Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heron Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 11 0 2.69

Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 169.22%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $198.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -264.58% -128.33% -64.26% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -111.82% -94.37% -24.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $88.64 million 10.82 -$227.28 million ($2.39) -3.94 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $492.85 million 45.75 -$858.28 million ($7.13) -26.44

Heron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

