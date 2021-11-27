Head to Head Comparison: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) versus Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EOG Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 7 17 0 2.71 Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.31%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Ecoark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Ecoark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 4.64 -$604.57 million $5.17 16.91 Ecoark $15.56 million 5.12 -$20.89 million ($0.54) -5.59

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 19.38% 17.36% 9.95% Ecoark -52.21% -54.24% -28.34%

Summary

EOG Resources beats Ecoark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.