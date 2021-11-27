Head to Head Contrast: Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) & Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Alliance Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.80 -$175.81 million N/A N/A Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 0.80 $213.70 million $15.93 4.54

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Advantage Solutions and Alliance Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Alliance Data Systems 1 7 11 0 2.53

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.10%. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus price target of $112.88, indicating a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and Alliance Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions -3.61% -1.63% -0.72% Alliance Data Systems 18.47% 51.65% 4.46%

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Advantage Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

