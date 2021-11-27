Head-To-Head Contrast: Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Catalyst Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hookipa Pharma $19.58 million 4.35 -$44.08 million ($2.12) -1.54 Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 1.87 -$56.24 million ($3.09) -0.40

Hookipa Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences. Hookipa Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hookipa Pharma and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hookipa Pharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Catalyst Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 261.96%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 966.67%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Hookipa Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Hookipa Pharma has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hookipa Pharma and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hookipa Pharma -339.35% -50.48% -40.18% Catalyst Biosciences -1,248.43% -106.12% -87.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Hookipa Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hookipa Pharma beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors. Its lead oncology product candidates are HB-201 and HB-202 that are in preclinical studies for the treatment of human papillomavirus-positive cancers. The company has a collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop arenavirus based therapeutics to treat hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infections. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.