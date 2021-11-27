Head to Head Contrast: IAA (NYSE:IAA) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and IAA (NYSE:IAA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of IAA shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CarLotz and IAA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 3 0 0 2.00 IAA 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Given CarLotz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than IAA.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAA has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and IAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 3.04 -$3.54 million ($1.54) -2.05 IAA $1.38 billion 4.74 $194.80 million $2.11 23.05

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and IAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz -14.14% -31.92% -16.84% IAA 17.05% 166.24% 11.52%

Summary

IAA beats CarLotz on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

