Head-To-Head Survey: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) vs. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Oscar Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 3.38 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Oscar Health $462.80 million 4.45 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Alignment Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alignment Healthcare and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 6 0 2.67 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $27.38, suggesting a potential upside of 57.87%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 181.74%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare -16.15% -68.37% -30.62% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Alignment Healthcare on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

