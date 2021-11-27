Hegic Price Reaches $0.11 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $67.85 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.70 or 0.00233512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

