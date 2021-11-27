Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

