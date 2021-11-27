HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $837.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,233,532 coins and its circulating supply is 264,098,382 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

