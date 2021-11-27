HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $2,589,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,649,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,266. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.61. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

