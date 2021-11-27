HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

