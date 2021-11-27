HGK Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

DISCA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,313. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

