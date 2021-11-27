HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

