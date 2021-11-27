HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

