Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

HEX stock opened at C$7.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.81. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 1 year low of C$5.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.18.

