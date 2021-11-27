Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Down 11% After Analyst Downgrade

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares were down 11% during mid-day trading on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huazhu Group traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 31,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,002,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

