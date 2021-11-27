Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.62 and last traded at C$16.51. Approximately 132,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,377,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.04.

HUT has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Director Jeremy Sewell bought 184,977 shares of Hut 8 Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$2,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares in the company, valued at C$136,630,051.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

