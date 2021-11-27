ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $320.35 Million

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce sales of $320.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.20 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $320.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.72. The company had a trading volume of 68,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.