Idena Market Cap Tops $7.42 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $166,418.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.37 or 0.00196003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00080372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.87 or 0.00770000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 77,158,267 coins and its circulating supply is 54,009,686 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

