IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.34

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $202.11 million and $54.99 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,220,291 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

