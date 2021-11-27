IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

