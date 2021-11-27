IFP Advisors Inc Has $68,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

