IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2,857.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY opened at $27.24 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELY shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.