IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.79 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.70 and a 200-day moving average of $439.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

