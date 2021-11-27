IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 105.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,840 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

