IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 385.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.33 million and a PE ratio of 38.73. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.