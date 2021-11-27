Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $424.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $369.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $402.70 and a 200 day moving average of $439.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a one year low of $304.01 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

