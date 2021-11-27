Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Impac Mortgage worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMH opened at $1.26 on Friday. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Impac Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

