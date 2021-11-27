Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 107,880.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Impinj were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 684,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of PI opened at $74.22 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,055,319 shares of company stock valued at $82,385,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.