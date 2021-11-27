Impossible Finance Price Hits $1.37 on Top Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $253,088.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

