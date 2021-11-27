IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

INAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

INAB stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

