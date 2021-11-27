Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Head to Head Comparison

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 12.85% 4.00% 1.63% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.54, indicating a potential downside of 20.85%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.84, indicating a potential upside of 44.42%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 12.25 $14.77 million $0.29 85.14 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

