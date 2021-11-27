Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.68 ($49.63).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.