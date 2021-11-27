Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.68 ($49.63).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

