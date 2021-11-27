Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of III opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

