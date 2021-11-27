Inovio Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 11,488 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

