Insider Buying: Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

AAZ opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

