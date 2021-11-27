Insider Buying: Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) insider John Monhemius purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($36,908.81).

AAZ opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 107.20 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 181.80 ($2.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £123.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.08.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.