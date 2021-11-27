Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys $59,264.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.70. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25.
AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $351,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 251.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $7,253,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 56.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
