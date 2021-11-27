Insider Buying: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Buys $59,264.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $294.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.70. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $351,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 251.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $7,253,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 56.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

