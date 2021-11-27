Insider Buying: Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Acquires 35,560 Shares of Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOS stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86. Xos Inc has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,686,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in XOS in the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

