Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 281 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $41,694.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.15 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

