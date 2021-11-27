Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Sells 6,259,298 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

