Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $109,901.84 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.