Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $109,901.84 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Capital Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.16.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.
