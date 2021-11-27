Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $1,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MTSI opened at $73.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

