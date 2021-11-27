Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 27,140 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00.
RBLX opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
See Also: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.