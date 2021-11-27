Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 27,140 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00.

RBLX opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

