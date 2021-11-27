Insight Folios Inc Buys 2,144 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 495,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,461,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 373,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,016,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,117. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

