Insight Folios Inc Buys 247 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 609,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

