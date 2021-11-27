Insight Folios Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,103 shares during the period. Kohl’s comprises approximately 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. 4,058,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.