Insight Folios Inc Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 1,613,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.