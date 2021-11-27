Insight Folios Inc Makes New $397,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $6.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,166. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.95 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.93. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,492 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,855 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

